Merit Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 89.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,478. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 6,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $590,144.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,607,739.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $727,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,534 shares of company stock worth $12,447,617 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $83.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.68. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.55 and a 52 week high of $88.06. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.38%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

