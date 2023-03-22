Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 38,715 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,715 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.

Get Global X U.S. Preferred ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.