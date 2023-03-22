Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 38,715 Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,715 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of BATS:PFFD opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.39.
Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.