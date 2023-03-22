Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 646.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $74.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

