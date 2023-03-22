Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,464 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,859 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at about $1,811,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $407,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.3 %

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $1,626,881. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.86. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($1.89). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading

