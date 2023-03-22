Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 17,577 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,577 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $88.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.18 and its 200-day moving average is $88.41. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $102.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.