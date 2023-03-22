Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.62 Million Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 378,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,139 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $15,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Carrier Global by 97.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 254.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Carrier Global news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $45.20 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Carrier Global had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

