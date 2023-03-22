Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,971 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CGDV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2,910.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,565,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,131,000 after buying an additional 827,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 903,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 632,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 178.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 817,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after buying an additional 524,252 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average is $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.87. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $20.41 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

