Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys Shares of 47,029 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

