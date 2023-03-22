Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 102 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. American National Bank bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $419.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $423.03. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The company had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.88 million. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,482,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FDS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

