Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 5,389 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VLU. UBS Group AG increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1,103.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $147,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the first quarter worth about $625,000.

NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 52 week low of $125.88 and a 52 week high of $158.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.69.

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

