Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 26.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Featured Stories

