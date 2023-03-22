Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,497 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL opened at $336.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $300.18. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $323.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.11.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.