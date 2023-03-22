Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 9,988 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,988 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,531,000. 75.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF stock opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $107.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

