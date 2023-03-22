Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,943 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,049 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $14,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.17.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $60.24 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,705,002 shares of company stock worth $519,305,954. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

