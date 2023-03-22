Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 4,733 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 82,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,733 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $10,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 193.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,643,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,447,000 after buying an additional 5,699,706 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5,087.3% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,530,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,612,000 after buying an additional 5,423,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,922,000 after buying an additional 2,907,249 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,865,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,099,000 after buying an additional 1,740,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,827,000 after buying an additional 981,635 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $133.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.50 and a twelve month high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.03 and a 200-day moving average of $135.70.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total value of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,836.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

