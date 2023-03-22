Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,770 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $18,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.25. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.53.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 31.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

