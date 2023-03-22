Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,900 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 111,350 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 209.6% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 125,842 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.01.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

