Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,438,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301,344 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,834,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,618,000 after acquiring an additional 438,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,670,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,681,000 after acquiring an additional 363,764 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 18.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,917,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272,750 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.83 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 78.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.94.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.