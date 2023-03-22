Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 275 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 429.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 206.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.16. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

