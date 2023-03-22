Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,288 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 815.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Altria Group by 191.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 227.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,031,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.87%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

