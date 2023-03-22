Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $218.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $9,071,056.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,732,820.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

