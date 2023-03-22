United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lifted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total transaction of $3,777,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,585.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.8 %

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.19.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.03. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $223.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.62 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

