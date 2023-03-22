Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 2,602 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.05.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $331.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.08. The company has a market cap of $314.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

