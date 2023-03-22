Allworth Financial LP Sells 291 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IWD opened at $149.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.