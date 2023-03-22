Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,941 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $121.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

