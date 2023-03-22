Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 230.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,182 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,176,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,999,000 after acquiring an additional 973,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67,844 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,433,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,651 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,370,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,965,000 after acquiring an additional 78,257 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average of $67.23. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $78.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.