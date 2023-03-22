Transform Wealth LLC Raises Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.07.

NYSE TJX opened at $76.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

