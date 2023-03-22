Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 65.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,007,854,000 after purchasing an additional 851,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after purchasing an additional 749,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after purchasing an additional 339,889 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 336.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $195,511,000 after purchasing an additional 320,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after purchasing an additional 266,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $449.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $430.93 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $459.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $494.23.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,593,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares in the company, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.13.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

