Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 97 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $32,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $140.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $378.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

