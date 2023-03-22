Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,537 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3,215.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 145.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,729,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 320.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 601,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after acquiring an additional 458,181 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 5.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,442,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $284,810,000 after purchasing an additional 415,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 797.7% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 434,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 386,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NRG Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

NRG opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.