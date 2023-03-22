PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Buy at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

PACW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of PACW stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Yung acquired 3,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,007.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,799.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 55,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 83,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 181,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

