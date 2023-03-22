Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.50.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.2 %

WM opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.89 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.