Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,862.3% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 531,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,045 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 100,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 82,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.61. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

