Range Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,670,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,598,000 after buying an additional 1,719,907 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,387,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,756,000 after buying an additional 219,057 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,943,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,521,000 after purchasing an additional 282,909 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,564,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,863,000 after purchasing an additional 209,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $220.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $256.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.20.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

