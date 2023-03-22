Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 156 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,705 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,978 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,703,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $225,917,000 after purchasing an additional 369,488 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.24.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Salesforce news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $132,920.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,718 shares of company stock worth $6,909,660. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $188.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $222.15. The company has a market capitalization of $188.68 billion, a PE ratio of 898.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.02 and its 200-day moving average is $154.27.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

