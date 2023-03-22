TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.89

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.891 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $7.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a positive change from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.46.

TORM has a payout ratio of 38.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TORM Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMD opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.45. TORM has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Separately, Danske cut TORM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TORM by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth $155,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TORM in the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

TORM Plc engages in the ownership and operation of product tankers. The firm transports refined oil products such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha and gas oil, and occasionally dirty petroleum products, such as fuel oil. The company was founded by Ditlev E. Torm and Christian Schmiegelow in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

