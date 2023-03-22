Allworth Financial LP Has $3.17 Million Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,783 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RDVY. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1,175.0% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $44.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.46. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.34 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

