Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 12,993 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,993 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Boston Partners bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $513,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,790 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,259,000 after buying an additional 2,003,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Bank of America lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.56.

Shares of FE opened at $39.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

