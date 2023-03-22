Range Financial Group LLC Has $447,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $438,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares in the company, valued at $9,596,328. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.99, for a total transaction of $349,216.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,195,822.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $438,984.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,596,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $1,630,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $152.10 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $4.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 14.35 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 7.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.44.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

