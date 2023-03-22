Range Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,519 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.26) to GBX 1,535 ($18.85) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,576.88.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

