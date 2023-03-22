Range Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 972 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.81.

Shares of DE opened at $402.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $416.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.89. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $119.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

