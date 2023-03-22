SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Trading Up 5.6% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) were up 5.6% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $24.97 and last traded at $24.90. Approximately 745,831 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,071,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. This is a boost from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.44.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.93.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 455.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,305,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,944 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,417,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after purchasing an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,681,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

