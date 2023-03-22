Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG) Holdings Raised by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,342 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 782,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150,031 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 43,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 43,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAUG opened at $29.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

