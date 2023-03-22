Range Financial Group LLC Sells 207 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,648 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 148.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 28.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $137,551.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,173,164.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHO. Wedbush boosted their target price on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MHO stock opened at $60.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

