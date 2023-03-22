Focused Wealth Management Inc Purchases Shares of 5,610 Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 78.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 62,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period.

Get Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF alerts:

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of FLHY opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.27.

About Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.