DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Shares Sold by Range Financial Group LLC

Range Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in DNP Select Income Fund by 129.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 77,606 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 49,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.1% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 49,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. 7.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP Select Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:DNP opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.14.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%.

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

