Allworth Financial LP Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Allworth Financial LP lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,185 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Down 0.0 %

BA stock opened at $204.70 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The company has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a PE ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($7.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.13.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.