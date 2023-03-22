Range Financial Group LLC Sells 18,215 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Range Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,215 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.
Qurate Retail Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at Qurate Retail
In other Qurate Retail news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $108,100. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Qurate Retail Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and online commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH, QVC International, and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment includes the distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households.
Featured Articles
