Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,755 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,755 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,108,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,471,000 after buying an additional 1,086,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 201,751 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,275,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,977,000 after purchasing an additional 183,059 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,871.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 185,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,369,000 after purchasing an additional 181,998 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

IHI stock opened at $52.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average is $51.73. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $46.21 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.