Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 57 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Motco bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $445.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $441.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares in the company, valued at $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,016 shares of company stock worth $28,805,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

